India TV Sports Wrap on November 16: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES, AP AND INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson takes on YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in an exhibition match. On the other hand, Australia to face Pakistan in the 2nd T20I of the series in Sydney. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Mike Tyson faces Jake Paul in exhibition match

Legendary boxer Tyson will be up against Paul in an exhibition match at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Team India beat South Africa in 4th T20I by 135 runs

Team India defeated South Africa by 135 runs in the fourth T20I of the series.

India win T20I series against South Africa 3-1

India registered a 3-1 T20I series win against South Africa.

Tilak Varma wins Player of the Match award in 4th T20I between India and South Africa

Tilak Varma was awarded the Player of the Match for his second century in the 4th T20I between India and South Africa.

Tilak Varma wins Player of the Series award as India beat South Africa 3-1

The Player of the Series award went to Tilak Varma for scoring 280 runs.

Australia to face Pakistan in 2nd T20I

Australia will be up against Pakistan in the 2nd T20I of the series in Sydney on Saturday.

India to face China in Women's Asian Champions Trophy

India will be up against China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Gujarat Giants in PKL 11

Pink Panthers routed Giants 32-24 in match 56 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Bengal Warriorz to lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 11

Bengal will take the mat against Thalaivas in match 57 of PKL 11.

Dabang Delhi to meet Bengaluru Bulls in match 58 of PKL 11