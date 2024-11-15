India TV Sports Wrap on November 15: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL 11 India TV Sports Wrap.

The T20I series decider between South Africa and India is set to be played at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on Friday. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates will be in action in a doubleheader on Friday in the Pro Kabaddi League. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

South Africa to face India in 4th T20I

South Africa will be up against Team India in the T20I series decider on Friday.

Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant fail as Team India's centre-wicket match simulation gets underway at WACA in Perth

Virat, Pant and Jaiswal failed in Team India's centre-wicket match simulation at WACA in Perth.

Tim Southee set to retire from Test cricket after home series against England

Tim Southee has announced that the upcoming Test series against England at home will be his last in the red-ball format for New Zealand.

Saqib Mahmood, and Sam Curran shine as England register first T20I series win in Caribbean in five years

England defeated West Indies by three wickets in the third T20I to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Kane Williamson returns as New Zealand announce squad for Tim Southee's farewell series against England

New Zealand have announced their squad for the Test series against England.

Mohammed Shami proves his fitness in Ranji Trophy

Mohammed Shami has proved his fitness in the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

UP Yoddhas steamroll Telugu Titans in PKL 11

Yoddhas smashed Titans 40-34 in match 53 of PKL 11.

U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 11

U Mumba defeated Thalaivas 35-32 in match 54 of PKL 11.

Patna Pirates to battle against Bengal Warriorz in PKL 11

Patna will take the mat against Bengal in match 55 of PKL 11 on Friday.

Jaipur Pink Panthers up against Gujarat Giants in PKL 11