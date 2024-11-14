India TV Sports Wrap on November 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PRO KABADDI LEAGUE India TV Sports Wrap.

Mohammed Shami is playing his first match in competitive cricket after a long injury layoff. On the other hand, UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans will be in action on Thursday (November 14) in the Pro Kabaddi League. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India beat South Africa in 3rd T20I

India defeated South Africa by 11 runs in the third T20I of the series in Centurion.

Tilak Varma becomes 12th Indian to score hundred in T20I cricket

Tilak Varma has become the 12th India player to register a T20I century.

Varun Chakravarthy becomes the Indian with the most wickets in a T20I bilateral series

Varun has claimed nine scalps in the ongoing series vs South Africa and become the player with the most wickets in a bilateral T20I series for India.

Asian Cricket Council announces schedule of inaugural edition of U19 Women's Asia Cup

The Asian Cricket Council has announced the schedule of the inaugural edition of U19 Women's Asia Cup.

BCCI announces India squad for U19 Men's Asia Cup

The BCCI has announced India's squad for the ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in first ODI

Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand by 45 runs (DLS) in the first ODI.

Marco Jansen smashes fastest T20I fifty against India

Jansen took just 16 balls to register the fastest fifty against India in T20Is.

Australia to face Pakistan in 1st T20I

Australia will take on Pakistan in the T20I series opener at The Gabba on Thursday.

UP Yoddhas to take on Telugu Titans in PKL 11

Yoddhas will face Titans in match 53 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

U Mumba to square off against Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 11