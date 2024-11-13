India TV Sports Wrap on November 13: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

South Africa are set to take on Team India in the third T20I of the series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers will be in action in PKL 11 on Wednesday (November 13). All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

South Africa to face India in 3rd T20I

South Africa will play India in the 3rd T20I of the series at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Varun Chakravarthy needs two more wickets to go past R Ashwin's all-time India record

Varun needs to claim two more wickets in the ongoing series against South Africa to become the Indian with the most wickets in a T20I bilateral series.

Sri Lanka to host New Zealand in first ODI

Sri Lanka will face New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series in Dambulla.

Andre Russell ruled out for remainder of T20Is against England

Russell has been ruled out for the remainder of the T20I series against England with injury.

Alzarri Joseph included in West Indies squad for England T20I series

Alzarri Joseph has made his return to West Indies squad for the remainder of the T20I series against England after suspension.

Lutho Sipamla joins South Africa's squad for third and fourth T20I vs India

Sipamla has joined South Africa's squad for the third and fourth T20I against India.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengaluru Bulls in match 49 of PKL 11

Pink Panthers hammered Bulls 39-32 in match 49 of the Pro Kabaddi League season 11.

Dabang Delhi hold table-toppers Puneri Paltan for a draw in PKL 11

Delhi played out a 38-38 draw against Paltan in match 50 of PKL 11.

Gujarat Giants to lock horns with Bengal Warriorz in PKL 11

Giants will take on Bengal Warriorz in match 51 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Patna Pirates to square off against Haryana Steelers in PKL 11