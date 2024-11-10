India TV Sports Wrap on November 10: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India are all set to take on South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the four-match series on Sunday (November 10). On the other hand, UP Yoddhas and U Mumba will be in action in PKL 11 on Sunday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.
Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories
India to face South Africa in 2nd T20I
India will play South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the series on Sunday.
Australia meet Pakistan in ODI series decider
Australia are playing Pakistan in the third match of the ODI series in Perth.
Lizelle Lee registers highest individual score in WBBL history
Lizelle Lee has registered the highest individual score (150*) in the WBBL history.
Lizelle Lee becomes first female cricketer to smash 12 sixes in a women's T20 match
Lizelle Lee has become the first female cricketer to smash 12 sixes in a women's T20 match.
Australia announce squad for 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Australia have named their squad for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
England beat West Indies by eight wickets in first T20I
England defeated West Indies in the first T20I with the help of Phil Salt's century.
Telugu Titans beat table-toppers Puneri Paltan in PKL 11
Titans defeated Paltan in match 43 of the Pro Kabaddi League by 34-33.
Bengal Warriorz outclass Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 11
Warriorz hammered Bulls 40-29 in match 44 of PKL 11.
UP Yoddhas to lock horns with U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi League
Yoddhas will be up against U Mumba in match 45 of PKL 11 on Sunday.
Gujarat Giants to square off against Haryana Steelers in PKL 11
Giants will take the mat against Steelers in match 46 of PKL 11.