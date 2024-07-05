India TV Sports Wrap on July 5: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, GETTY Indian cricket team and Novak Djokovic.

Team India celebrated the T20 World Cup 2024 win with a victory parade in Mumbai on Thursday. The Men in Blue took part in the parade in an open bus alongside the Marine Drive and greeted fans with open arms. Notably, India are set to resume their T20 duty with an away series against Zimbabwe on July 6. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

The Indian team celebrated its T20 World Cup victory in Delhi and Mumbai after returning home from Barbados

The Indian Board presented a 125 Crore cheque to the Men in Blue during a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium

T20 champions India will kick start new 20-over series against Zimbabwe from July 6 onwards

Major League Cricket's second season to begin from July 5 with 2023 finalists facing each other

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the team's home schedule. Pakistan will host Bangladesh, England and West Indies in seven Test matches overall

The Board also announced the team's away schedule. Pakistan will travel to Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa for multi-format series

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Olympics-bound Indian athletes ahead of the Pairs Games 2024

Argentian defeated Ecuador 4-2 on penalties after playing 1-1 draw in Copa America quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic defeated England's Jacob Fearnley 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 to cruise into the third round of the Wimbledon Open

Spain to face Germany in Euro 2024 quarterfinals, Portugal up against France in last 8