India TV Sports Wrap on July 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

England are all geared to take on West Indies in the second Test of the ongoing three-match series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday (July 18). On the other hand, Rafael Nadal will meet Cameron Norrie in round of 16 in men's singles at the Swedish Open. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Ben Stokes to rejoin Northern Superchargers in The Hundred after two-year gap

Ben Stokes is likely to play for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred this year.

Uncapped legspinner Gavin Hoey earns maiden call-up as Ireland name squad for only Test against Zimbabwe

Ireland have announced their squad for the solitary Test against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe players reach Ireland for only Test

Zimbabwe players have reached Ireland to play the only Test against Ireland.

West Indies announce playing XI for must-win Test against England

West Indies have announced an unchanged XI for the second Test against England.

England to face West Indies in second Test

England will be up against West Indies in the second Test of the three-match series in Nottingham on Thursday.

Rafael Nadal enters men's doubles semis of Swedish Open

Nadal and his partner Casper Ruud have entered the semis of the Swedish Open.

Rafale Nadal to face Cameron Norrie in round of 16 at Swedish Open

Nadal will take the court against Cameron Norrie of England on Thursday.

England sweep New Zealand in home series

England women defeated New Zealand women 5-0 in the T20I series to complete a clean sweep.

Los Angeles Knight Riders beat Seattle Orcas in MLC 2024

LA Knight Riders defeated Orcas by four wickets in the 15th match of Major League Cricket 2024.

BCCI to announce squad for Sri Lanka series