India TV Sports Wrap on July 15: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Image Source : GETTY Argentina won the Copa America while Spain won Euro

Argentina won the Copa America title for the record 16th time beating Columbia 1-0 in the final. On the other hand, Spain became the new European Champions beating England 2-1 in the final played in Berlin while Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic in the final of Wimbledon on Sunday. All this and much in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Argentina become Copa America champions for record 16th time beating Columbia

Argentina defended their Copa America title from the previous edition beating Columbia 1-0 in the final. The only goal in the final came in the 112th minute off Lautaro Martinez who also won the Golden Boot award for scoring a total of five goals in the competition.

Lionel Messi gets injured during Copa America final, gets substituted in 66th minute

Lionel Messi was heartbroken to leave the field in the final after getting injured. He was substituted forcefully in the 66th minute after sustaining the injury in the 38th minute of the summit clash.

Spain defeat England to win Euro 2024, become most successful European team in history

Spain, led by Morata, defeated England 2-1 in the final of Euro 2024 to become the most successful team in Euro history. They have now won the tournament four times in history.

Spain takes home a massive amount of Rs 256 crore after winning Euro 2024

Spain won the Euro 2024 for the fourth time and took home a whopping amount of Rs 256 crore as prize money. On the contrary, England also won Rs 220.48 crore for being the runners up.

Argentina wins whopping prize money of Rs 133.66 crore after defending Copa America title

After lifting the trophy for the record 16th time in Copa America, Argentina have won a whopping prize money of Rs 133.66 crore. Columbia, the runners up of the tournament, won Rs 58.47 crore.

Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win Wimbledon 2024

Carlos Alcaraz stunned Novak Djokovic in the final of Wimbledon 2024 to win in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 7-6. He took home a massive prize money of Rs 28.5 crore.

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates world record scoring two sixes off one legal delivery

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal started India's innings with two sixes in the fifth and final T20I vs Zimbabwe. The first delivery he smacked for a maximum was a no-ball and then again he smashed a six off the free-hit to create a world record.

Shubman Gill breaks Rohit Sharma's record in his first series as captain

India captain on Zimbabwe tour, Shubman Gill has broken Rohit Sharma's record in his very first series as captain in the shortest format. Gill scored 170 runs in the five-match series against Zimbabwe while Rohit had scored 162 runs against Sri Lanka back in 2017.

Australia announce squad for ODI and T20I series against England, Pat Cummins rested

Cricket Australia has announced their squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England away from home. The ODI World Champions are also set to play three T20Is against Scotland on the tour. Pat Cummins has been rested from the entire white-ball tour.

Spain's Lamine Yamal breaks Pele's 64-year-old international record in Euro final