India TV Sports Wrap on July 10: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India and Zimbabwe are all set to take on each other in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series in Harare. The series is evenly poised as both teams have won a game each. On the other hand, England will face Netherlands in the second semifinal of the ongoing European Championships. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India to meet Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I

Team India will take on Zimbabwe in the third T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday in Harare.

Spain beat France to secure final berth in European Championships

Spain pipped France 2-1 in the first semifinal of the ongoing European Championships.

Argentina storm into final of Copa America 2024

Argentina defeated Canada 2-0 in the first semifinal of Copa America 2024.

Lionel Messi becomes second-leading goal scorer in international football

Lionel Messi has moved past Ali Daei of Iran to become the second-leading goal scorer in international football.

Carlos Alcaraz enters Wimbledon semis

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tommy Paul to secure a semifinal berth.

Daniil Medvedev beats Jannik Sinner to book semifinal berth

Medvedev defeated the top-seed Sinner to enter the semis of Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic to meet Alex de Minaur in Wimbledon quarters

Second seed Djokovic will take the court against Alex de Minaur in the quarters of Wimbledon.

India Champions to lock horns with South Africa Champions in World Championship of Legends

India Champions will face South Africa in the 15th match of the ongoing World Championship of Legends.

England to face West Indies in first Test

England will take on West Indies in the first of the three-match Test series at Lord's, starting Wednesday.

Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq sacked from PCB's selection committee following Pakistan's World Cup fiasco