India TV Sports Wrap on January 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Australian Open draws are set to be confirmed today even as the qualifiers get underway. Meanwhile, Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts have also commenced today with Rajasthan facing Tamil Nadu and Haryana locking horns against Bengal. All this and a lot more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Yuzvendra Chahal ignored for Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts amid divorce rumours

Yuzvendra Chahal, once a lead spinner of India's white-ball cricket teams, has been left out of Haryana's squad for the knockouts of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is already dealing with a much-publicised personal crisis with speculations circling around his divorce from his wife Dhanashree.

Mohammed Shami set to return, Akash Deep unlikely for white-ball series against England | Reports

Mohammed Shami is expected to make the Indian team for the upcoming white-ball series against England after a successful comeback in the recent domestic tournaments. The star bowler is also tipped to gain full fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Akash Deep has been ruled out for a month.

Australia announce Test squad for Sri Lanka tour, Steve Smith to lead

Australia have announced a 16-member squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka away from home. Pat Cummins will remain at home for the birth of his second child. At the same time, he is also recovering from ankle injury which he managed through the home summer. Steve Smith is named captain in his absence.

Virat Kohli hits new low in latest ICC Test rankings, drops out of top 25 after 12 years

Virat Kohli is ranked 27th in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters after a poor series against Australia Down Under. This is his worst ranking in the longest format of the game in last 12 years.

BCB chief selector wait on Tamim Iqbal's decision to make a comeback for Champions Trophy

BCB Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain is ready to wait on Tamim Iqbal's decision to make a comeback. The left-hander last played for Bangladesh in September 2023 and Bangladesh are hoping that their veteran batter returns to play one last time.

Bangladesh eager to pick Shakib Al Hasan for Champions Trophy, suspect bowling action yet to be cleared

Bangladesh are waiting on test results from Chennai of Shakib Al Hasan's bowling action to pick him in the Champions Trophy squad. The all-rounder has been banned from bowling due to suspect action and failed the prevuious assessment.

Martin Guptill, who ran out MS Dhoni in World Cup 2019 semifinal, announces retirement from international cricket

New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill announced retirement from international cricket. He is New Zealand's only double-centurion in ODIs having scored 237* against West Indies during the 2015 World Cup.

Hyderabad Toofans register first outright win in HIL 2024-25, beat UP Rudras 3-0

Hyderabad Toofans have registered their first outright win in the ongoing edition of Hockey India League. They defeated UP Rudras 3-0 dominating the action right through

Tamil Nadu Dragons wins 11-goal thriller, beat Team Gonasika 6-5 in HIL 2024-25

Jip Janssen slammed a hat-trick to steer Tamil Nadu Dragons to a tight 6-5 win over Team Gonasika in a high-scoring Hockey India League (HIL) clash on Wednesday.

Australian Open Draws to be confirmed today, tournament to get underway on January 12