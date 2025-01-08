India TV Sports Wrap on January 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/PTI Top 10 Sports Stories - January 8

Australian opener Sam Konstas spoke in detail about his duels with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah during his debut international assignment. Konstas grabbed headlines for his jumpy behaviour while being fully involved with the opposition and the crowds at the MCG and in Sydney. On the other hand, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is set to headline a star-studded invitational javelin tournament in India. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Ben Stokes undergoes surgery

England Test captain called himself a 'bionic man' as he underwent hamstring surgery after suffering a tear during the third and final Test against New Zealand last month. Stokes has been ruled out of action for three months.

Neeraj Chopra to headline a top Indian javelin throw event

India's two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is set to headline a star-studded invitational javelin tournament featuring top 10 of the best athletes in the discipline in the world, in September in 2025 at home.

Women's Premier League 2025 set to take place in Lucknow, Vadodara

The 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League is set to take place in a caravan format like the previous two seasons, in Lucknow and Vadodara, as reported by Sportstar. The likely dates for the tournament to begin are February 6-7.

Sam Konstas speaks on duels with Kohli, Bumrah

Sam Konstas admitted that he would be careful next time as he himself wanted to waste some time during that Bumrah-Khawaja altercation which he interfered in while going on and on about Virat Kohli, a player he idolises and made amends with following the shoulder-bump.

New Zealand are up against Sri Lanka in the second ODI

It began after a 2.5-hour delay due to rain but the second ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka took off being a 37-overs per side game. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Younis Khan to mentor Afghanistan for Champions Trophy

Afghanistan's horses-for-courses signings as part of support staff continued as after Ajay Jadeja for World Cup 2023 in India and Dwayne Bravo for T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, the Asian side has confirmed Younis Khan's signing as the mentor for the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Prasidh, Easwaran to play Vijay Hazare knockouts

Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal (both Karnataka) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (Bengal) are set to turn up for their respective sides for the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts. While KL Rahul has taken a break, Washington Sundar will play the semis if Tamil Nadu get through till that stage.

Bottom-placed Kalinga Lancers route Bengal Tigers in HIL