India TV Sports Wrap on January 7: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Top 10 Sports Stories - January 7

South Africa beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in the second and final Test in Cape Town to win the series 2-0 and will finish at the top of the World Test Championship points table even though there are a couple of series remaining in the current cycle. while India slipped to No 3 in the latest ICC Test rankings after 1-3 series loss against Australia, failing to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India slip to third position on ICC Test rankings

Following the 3-1 series defeat and failure to defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in 10 years, the Indian team slipped to the third place in the latest ICC Test rankings. South Africa with a 2-0 win over Pakistan leapfrogged India to the second spot.

South Africa seal 2-0 series win against Pakistan

South Africa won the second and final Test against Pakistan by 10 wickets after the visitors set them a target of 58 runs to chase in the fourth and final innings. South Africa won the series 2-0 and finished the current WTC cycle at the top of the table.

Angelo Mathews slams ICC for dissimilar distribution of Test matches

Senior Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews slammed the ICC for dissimilar allocation of Test matches to teams other than big three. Sri Lanka are scheduled to play just four Tests in 2025.

Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe to win 1-0 after Rashid's heroics

Rashid Khan achieved his career-best figures of 7/66 as Afghanistan folded Zimbabwe at 205 to win the two-match Test series 1-0 after the opener ended in a draw in Bulawayo.

Afghanistan script history for an Asian side, become only second team after Australia to achieve a record

Afghanistan registered their fourth win in Tests, which is the second most for a team in first 11 matches in the format after Australia's six. Afghanistan also became the first Asian team to win an overseas Test series in their very first attempt.

Temba Bavuma on cusp of scripting Test history for a captain

South Africa's Temba Bavuma continued his unbeaten streak as captain in Tests as he has eight wins and a draw in nine matches. One more win would help him become the first Test captain in history with nine wins without a single game lost.

Shukri Conrad hopes to play a Test in the UK to get accustomed to English conditions

South Africa Test coach Shukri Conrad hoped that his side gets to play a Test against an Ireland or an Afghanistan before the WTC final at Lord's in June to get accustomed to the English conditions after the Proteas' 2-0 series win against Pakistan.

Australia put restriction on Test players' participation in BBL

Cricket Australia (CA) have put a restriction on their Test players as far as their participation in the Big Bash League is concerned. Steve Smith will play three matches, Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja will play a match each for the Brisbane Heat while Travis Head, all the four pacers and Nathan Lyon have been ruled out.

Kyrgios in Australia's squad for Davis Cup clash

Nick Kyrgios has earned a surprise call-up in Australia's squad for the Davis Cup clash against Sweden late in January, confirmed captain Lleyton Hewitt.

Soormas continue their resurgence with another shootout win