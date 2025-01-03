India TV Sports Wrap on January 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Friday, January 03, 2025
     
India TV Sports Wrap on January 3: From all the hockey action to the cricketing circuit, here are all the top 10 trending sports news stories and the latest happenings from the world of sports on January 3.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Jan 03, 2025 11:07 IST, Updated : Jan 03, 2025 11:07 IST
Rohit Sharma has been "rested" for the New Year's Test in Sydney. On the other hand, UP Rudras defeated Soorma Hockey in the Hockey India League. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.  

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Rohit Sharma "rested" for the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney

Rohit Sharma has been "rested" for the Sydney Test against Australia.

Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma for Sydney Test

Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma in the Sydney Test.

Prasidh Krishna replaces Akash Deep in India's playing XI for Sydney Test

Prasidh Krishna has replaced Akash Deep in India's playing XI for the Sydney Test. 

Beau Webster makes international debut for Australia in Sydney Test

Webster has made his international debut for Australia in the Sydney Test against Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah replaces Rohit Sharma as captain for India in Sydney Test

Bumrah has replaced Rohit as the captain of India in the Sydney Test against Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah wins toss and elects to bat first in Sydney Test

Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and elected to bat first in the Sydney Test. 

UP Rudras hammer Soorma Hockey in Hockey India League

UP Rudras hammered Soorma Hockey 3-0 in the Hockey India League.

Brisbane Heat to face Sydney Sixers in BBL

Heat will face Sixers in the 21st match of the Big Bash League.

South Africa to take on Pakistan in 2nd Test in Cape Town

South Africa will play Pakistan in the 2nd Test of the series in Cape Town.

Perth Scorchers to lock horns with Sydney Thunder in BBL

Perth Scorchers will be up against Thunder in match 22 of the Big Bash League.

 

 

 

 

