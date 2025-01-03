India TV Sports Wrap on January 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

Rohit Sharma has been "rested" for the New Year's Test in Sydney. On the other hand, UP Rudras defeated Soorma Hockey in the Hockey India League. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Rohit Sharma "rested" for the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney

Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma for Sydney Test

Prasidh Krishna replaces Akash Deep in India's playing XI for Sydney Test

Beau Webster makes international debut for Australia in Sydney Test

Jasprit Bumrah replaces Rohit Sharma as captain for India in Sydney Test

Jasprit Bumrah wins toss and elects to bat first in Sydney Test

UP Rudras hammer Soorma Hockey in Hockey India League

Brisbane Heat to face Sydney Sixers in BBL

South Africa to take on Pakistan in 2nd Test in Cape Town

Perth Scorchers to lock horns with Sydney Thunder in BBL