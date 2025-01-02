India TV Sports Wrap on January 2: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

Akash Deep is ruled out of the New Year's Test in Sydney. On the other hand, Arsenal defeated Brentford to close the gap with table-toppers Liverpool. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Akash Deep ruled out of Sydney Test with back injury

Akash Deep has been ruled out of the Sydney Test with a back issue.

Mitchell Marsh dropped from Australia's playing XI for Sydney Test

Marsh has been dropped from Australia's playing XI for the Sydney Test.

Beau Webster to make international debut for Australia in Sydney Test

Allrounder Beau Webster has been included in Australia's playing XI for the Sydney Test.

Magnus Carlsen denies allegations of match-fixing

The world No. 1 chess player Magnus Carlsen has denied the match-fixing allegations labeled against him.

Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in third T20I

Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand in the third and final T20I of the series by seven runs.

Arsenal beat Brentford in Premier League

Arsenal defeated Brentford 3-1 in the Premier League.

Zimbabwe to face Afghanistan in 2nd Test in Bulawayo

Zimbabwe will take on Afghanistan in the second Test of the series in Bulawayo.

Melbourne Renegades to lock horns with Adelaide Strikers in BBL

Renegades will take on Strikers in match 20 of BBL 14.

Najmul Hossain Shanto relinquishes T20I captaincy

Najmul Shanto has resigned as the T20I captain of Bangladesh.

Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz take USA into United Cup semis