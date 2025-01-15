India TV Sports Wrap on January 15: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/GETTY/INDIA TV Top 10 Sports Stories - January 15

R Ashwin opened up on retirement and mentioned that the 'farewell Test' is an overrated concept and that he didn't want to harm the combination to force himself on the team just because he wanted to play for India one last time. On the other hand, the BCCI has brought back the 14-day limit on families travelling with Indian players on tours following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

R Ashwin opens up on retirement and lack of farewell Test

Former India cricketer R Ashwin didn't have any regrets even though he admitted that he could have played a bit more at the highest level. Ashwin suggested that 'farewell Test' is an overrated concept and didn't want to force himself and disturb the team combination.

Gill, Jaiswal, Pant set to play Ranji Trophy

Rishabh Pant became the third current Indian Test player to give his affirmation regarding his participation in the next round of Ranji Trophy after Shubman Gill for Punjab and Yashasvi Jaiswal for Mumbai. The suspense remains on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Heather Knight asks for accountability from batters

England captain Heather Knight urged for a little more accountability from her batters as the visitors bundled for 159 chasing 181 against Australia in the second ODI. England trashed a great opportunity to level the series as Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

BCCI puts restrictions on family travelling with players on overseas tours

BCCI has reportedly brought back the 14-day limit for the families travelling with the Indian cricketers on overseas tour following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The limit was increased to full tours during the COVID-19.

India women aim to whitewash Ireland in series finale in Rajkot

Having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Ireland, India women will aim to sweep the assignment in the finale in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 15.

Steve Smith pictured Josh Hazlewood's jersey number as he gets stuck on 9999

Steve Smith needed 38 runs to get to the holy 10,000 mark in Test cricket in the series decider in Sydney against India but fell just one run short. Smith told SEN that he pictured Josh Hazlewood's jersey number 38 (the number of runs needed) as he was thinking about it a lot having been asked about it by the media in the run-up to the game.

Haryana to take on Karnataka in the first semi-final of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Haryana will be up against Karnataka in the first semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday, January 15 in Vadodara. Haryana beat Gujarat in their quarter-final while Karnataka prevailed in a thriller against Baroda.

India make short work of Brazil in Kho Kho World Cup

India made a short work of Brazil in their second match of the Kho Kho World Cup winning the clash 64-34 in New Delhi on Tuesday, a day after overcoming Nepal in their tournament opener.

Australian Open 2025: Djokovic, Sabalenka, Alcaraz advance

Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz got through their second-round games in the ongoing Australian Open while Novak Djokovic overcame the challenge from Portuguese Jaime Faria to win 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2 to make it to the third round.

Soorma slip to fifth place after defeat, Bengal Tigers win two in two in women's HIL