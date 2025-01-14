India TV Sports Wrap on January 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/KHO KHO WORLD CUP Top 10 Sports Stories - January 14

Former England pacer James Anderson signed a one-year contract extension with Lancashire as the 42-year-old is set for a T20 comeback in more than a decade. Anderson will be 43 when the home summer eventually arrives. On the other hand, India began their campaign in the Kho Kho World Cup with a win against Nepal. Here's a look at the top 10 sports stories on January 14. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Kagiso Rabada achieves SA20 history

Kagiso Rabada with two back-to-back maiden overs in the powerplay became the first bowler in SA20 to do so. Rabada's tally of maiden overs in T20 cricket went up to 10, which is more than the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Brett Lee and R Ashwin.

India begin Kho Kho World Cup campaign with a win

India beat Nepal 42-37 on the opening day of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, which kicked off amid much fanfare in New Delhi on Monday, January 13 to kick off their campaign with a win. India men will be up against Brazil in their second game on Tuesday.

India's Champions Trophy squad likely to be picked on January 19

As per a PTI report, India's squad for the Champions Trophy will be picked on January 19, a day after the Vijay Hazare Trophy final. The selectors are set to mull for a couple of spots, including the backup wicketkeeper and third spinner.

Australia shot out for 180 in the second ODI against England Women

Led by spin twins Sophie Ecclestone and Alice Capsey's seven wickets together, England women bowled out Australia for just 180 in the second ODI of the ongoing Women's Ashes at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Kane Williamson, David Warner headline star-studded picks at PSL Draft

Kane Williamson and David Warner will reunite after four years, this time in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after being drafted in together for the Karachi Kings. Mark Chapman, Sam Billings, Finn Allen, Adam Milne and Shai Hope were among other high-profile names to get picked in the PSL 2025 draft in Lahore on Monday.

Beau Webster signs with Warwickshire ahead of WTC final

Australian all-rounder Beau Webster signed with the County side Warwickshire to prepare for the WTC final. Webster has signed a three-month contract that will include the County Championship and T20 Blast.

English players await NOC clarity after signing PSL deals

Six England players were signed up in the PSL Draft with James Vince, Chris Jordan and David Willey being retained by their respective franchises. Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sam Billings and Tom Curran joined them. With ECB's new NOC policy denying the players to take part in other leagues which clash with the English home summer, Vince and Kohler-Cadmore, in particular, might be in danger of missing out on PSL (in April-May) being contracted on all-format deals with Hampshire and Somerset, respectively.

Bopanna-Barrientos face first-round exit; Fritz, Djokovic advance

Rohan Bopanna, the Australian Open champion with Matthew Ebden last year, suffered a first-round exit with a new partner Nicolas Barrientos of Colombia. Bopanna and Barrientos lost to Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar 7-5, 7-6 (6). On the second day, Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz got through to the second round after winning their first games.

Dragons strengthen their position at the top; Soorma open Women's HIL with a win