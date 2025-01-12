India TV Sports Wrap on January 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV top 10 sports news.

The Women's Ashes is underway with Australia hosting England in the first ODI in Sydney. The Aussies are holders of the Ashes from the last 11 years and would be looking to keep the urn with them for another time. Meanwhile, India women are set to face Ireland in the second ODI in Rajkot. Here are the top 10 trending sports on January 12.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India women lock horns against Ireland women in the second ODI in Rajkot

The Women's all-format Ashes is underway with an ODI in Sydney first

India announced their T20I squad for the five-match series against England, Mohammed Shami has made a return

New Zealand name their squad for the Champions Trophy, Mitchell Santner will be leading for the first time in an ICC event

The Australian Open 2025 is underway now. Sumit Nagal will face Tomas Machac in the first round

Serb great Novak Djokovic begins his campaign against USA's Nishesh Basavareddy

AB de Villiers has backed South Africa ahead of the WTC final, saying that he will never write off his team

Marseille registered a 2-1 win at Rennes after Mason Greenwood's goal and assistance

Manchester City thrashed fourth-division side Salford City 8-0 in their FA Cup clash. Liverpool defeated Accrington Stanley 4-0

Shakib Al Hasan's bowling suspension stays put after all-rounder failed reassessment in Chennai