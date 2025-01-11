India TV Sports Wrap on January 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/ILT20 Top 10 Sports Stories - January 11

The announcement of India's Champions Trophy squad is likely to be delayed by a week as BCCI asks for an extension from the ICC following the intense Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. On the other hand, the third edition of the International League (ILT20) in the UAE kicks off in Dubai on Saturday, January 11 with the Dubai Capitals taking on the defending champions MI Emirates. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India to announce their Champions Trophy squad a bit late

As per a Cricbuzz report, India are not going to meet their January 12 deadline for the announcement of the squad for the Champions Trophy. India are likely to request for an extension from the ICC with the T20 side for the England series set to be announced over the weekend.

International League T20 Season 3 kicks off

The third season of the International League (ILT20) kicks off in Dubai on Saturday, January 11 with the repeat of last year's final between the MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals.

James Anderson set to be available for Lancashire for all formats

Former England pacer James Anderson, who will turn 43 in the upcoming home summer, is set to be available for Lancashire across all formats having retired from international cricket at Lord's last year.

Pratika Rawal, Hasabnis star as India take a 1-0 lead against Ireland

India Women overcame a couple of rough moments to win the first ODI of the three-match series against Ireland by six wickets in Rajkot. Pratika Rawal with a knock of 89 and Tejal Hasabnis with an unbeaten fifty helped India chase down a target of 239 with more than 15 overs to spare.

Women's Ashes to kick off in Sydney on Sunday

The all-format Women's Ashes will kick off with the three-match ODI series between Australia and England at North Sydney Oval on Sunday, January 13 followed by three T20Is and a historic day-night Test.

New Zealand to chase 291 runs against Sri Lanka in the series finale

On the back of fifties from Pathum Nissanka and Janith Liyanage, Sri Lanka got to a strong score of 290 runs on a very good wicket at Eden Park in Auckland in the third and final ODI against New Zealand. The hosts have a 2-0 lead in the series.

Rahul Dravid turns 52 on January 11

Former India captain and the T20 World Cup 2024-winning coach Rahul Dravid turned 52 on Saturday, January 11 as he will be celebrating his birthday, being born on the same day in 1973.

Soorma Hockey Club, TN Dragons register wins on Friday double-header

Soorma Hockey Club eked out a thrilling 4-3 win in a seven-goal humdinger against the Kalinga Lancers while Tamil Nadu Dragons moved to the top of the table with a 2-0 win over UP Rudras in the Hockey India League.

Tamim Iqbal, Varun Aaron retire

Tamim Iqbal, the former Bangladesh opener and ex-India pacer Varun Aaron announced their international retirements from cricket. Tamim mentioned that a comeback wasn't going to happen while Aaron suggested that he may have stepped out of the field but will remain connected to the game.

CPL 2025 to kick off on August 14