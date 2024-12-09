India TV Sports Wrap on December 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/INDIA TV Top 10 Sports Stories - December 9

South Africa and Sri Lanka are on the heels of playing a humdinger with all three results possible on Day 5 of the second Test in Gqeberha. Sri Lanka are 143 runs away from a win while South Africa need five wickets. On the other hand, off-spinning all-rounder Charlie Dean became only the third England women's player to take an ODI hat-trick as the visitors levelled the three-match series against South Africa in Durban on Sunday, December 8. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Gqeberha humdinger in store as Sri Lanka in with outside chance after late fightback

Kusal Mendis and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva with an unbeaten partnership of 83 have ensured that Sri Lanka are in with an outside chance to eke out a win in the second and final Test against South Africa in Gqeberha after the hosts set them a target of 348 runs to win.

Captain Rohit Sharma dangles Shami carrot after Adelaide loss

Indian captain Rohit Sharma hoped to see senior pacer Mohammed Shami at some point in the series against Australia, however, mentioned that the team management doesn't want to rush him given he had swelling after one of the games in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Bengal.

Ben Sawyer contract extended for two years

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed a contract extension for White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer after the T20 World Cup win in the UAE. Sawyer will have an opportunity to defend the title in 2026 in England and also push for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup next year.

England women level ODI series against South Africa in Durban

England women made a light work of South Africa in the second ODI in Durban to level the three-match series 1-1, led by Charlie Dean's four-fer. England skittled out the hosts for just 135.

Charlie Dean scripts history with rare hat-trick in women's ODIs

England all-rounder Charlie Dean became only the third England bowler and overall 12th to pick a hat-trick in women's ODIs as she picked wickets on 16.6, 18.1 and 18.2 deliveries sending back Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk and Sinalo Jafta, thereby breaking the back of South Africa's middle order.

Syed Mushtaq Ali pre-quarters today in Bengaluru

Bengal will be up against Chandigarh and Andhra take on Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali pre-quarters on Monday, December 9 in Bengaluru. The winners will join Baroda, Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, Delhi, Mumbai and Vidarbha in the quarter-finals.

Bangladesh hand India heartbreaking defeat in U19 Asia Cup final

Bangladesh won the Under-19 Asia Cup title after beating India in the final. Iqbal Hossain Emon starred with three wickets as Bangladesh skittled out Boys in Blue for 139, chasing a score of 198.

Devon Conway unavailable for the third Test against England

New Zealand opener Devon Conway will not be part of the New Zealand side for the third and final Test in Hamilton due to the birth of his first child.

West Indies take 1-0 lead against Bangladesh

Centurion Sherfane Rutherford alongside his skipper Shai Hope pulled off an immaculate run-chase to hand West Indies what in the end was a comfortable victory by five wickets in the first ODI against Bangladesh and the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

D Gukesh takes lead against Ding Liren