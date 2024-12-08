India TV Sports Wrap on December 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

India women lose the ODI series at the hands of Australia. On the other hand, Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants will be in action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Sunday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India men's team lose to Australia in pink-ball Test

Australia men's team beat India in the second Test in Adelaide by 10 wickets.

Travis Head named Player of the Match in Australia's 10-wicket win over India in Adelaide Test

Travis Head was awarded the Player of the Match for his sensational hundred against India in the pink-ball Test.

Australia women beat India in 2nd ODI in Brisbane

Australia women hammered India by 122 runs in the 2nd ODI of the series in Brisbane.

Ellyse Perry wins Player of the Match for captivating century vs India in 2nd ODI

Ellyse Perry won the Player of the Match in Australia's 122-run win over India in the second ODI.

England thrash New Zealand in 2nd Test

England defeated New Zealand by 323 runs in the second Test of the series.

India face Bangladesh in ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup final

India are taking on Bangladesh in the final of the ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup in Dubai.

UP Yoddhas beat Puneri Paltan in PKL 11

Yoddhas beat Paltan 36-33 in match No 97 of the Pro Kabaddi League season 11.

Telugu Titans defeat Bengal Warriorz in PKL 11

Titans defeated Warriorz 34-32 in match 98 of PKL 11.

Patna Pirates to meet Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 11

Patna Pirates will take on Pink Panthers in match 99 of PKL 11.

U Mumba to lock horns with Gujarat Giants in PKL 11