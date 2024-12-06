India TV Sports Wrap on December 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

India are up against Australia in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants will be in action in the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

India are batting first against Australia after winning the toss in the second Test.

Rohit Sharma returns to captain India in pink-ball Test in Adelaide Oval

Rohit Sharma has returned to the team after a break and is leading India in the ongoing pink-ball Test.

Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin return to India's playing XI for pink-ball Test

Gill and Ashwin have been included in India's playing XI for the pink-ball Test.

India face Sri Lanka in ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup semifinal

India are taking on Sri Lanka in the second semifinal of the ongoing U19 Men's Asia Cup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes seventh India player to register golden duck in Tests

Jaiswal has become the seventh Indian to get out for a golden duck in Test matches.

Harry Brook registers eighth Test century for England

Harry Brook has registered his eighth Test hundred for England.

Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddhas play out draw in PKL 11

Delhi and UP played out a 32-32 draw in match 93 of PKL 11.

Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba play stalemate in PKL 11

Pink Panthers and U Mumba played a drawn game 22-22 in PKL 11.

Tamil Thalaivas to lock horns with Gujarat Giants in PKL 11

Thalaivas will take the mat against Giants in match 95 of PKL 11.

Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates to square off against each other in PKL 11