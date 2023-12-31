India TV Sports Wrap on December 31: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The New Zealand cricket team ended 2023 with a win as it emerged victorious in the 3rd and final T20I of the three-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. On the other hand, U Mumba played with authority in the 47th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) to claim their fifth win of the season. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Blackcaps claim 3rd T20I to deny maiden series win to Bangladesh in New Zealand

The Blackcaps pipped a spirited Bangladesh side in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (December 31) by 17 runs (DLS method) to deny the latter a rare opportunity to claim an elusive series win in New Zealand.

David Warner assured of home farewell as Australia announce unchanged squad for New Year's Test

Australia have announced an unchanged squad of 13 players for the third and final Test of the ongoing series against Pakistan to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 3, 2024, onwards.

WFI ad-hoc panel to organise Senior National Wrestling Championships in Jaipur from February 2-5

The ad-hoc panel governing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has announced that the senior national wrestling championships will be organised from February 2 to 5 in Rajasthan's capital city, Jaipur.

Tim Seifert breaks Kiwi legend Brendon McCullum's T20I record

Tim Seifert has moved past former New Zealand wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (32) in terms of the most dismissals (35) recorded by a Kiwi wicketkeeper in T20Is.

UAE to face Afghanistan in 2nd T20I

UAE would look to square the three-match series 1-1 as they prepare to take on Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I in Sharjah on Sunday.

Adelaide Strikers to host Melbourne Stars in BBL

Strikers will play Stars in the 20th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

U Mumba decimate Telugu Titans in PKL

U Mumba hammered Titans 52-34 in match No. 47 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) to clinch their fifth win.

Dabang Delhi beat UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi League

Delhi defeated UP 35-25 to win the 48th fixture of PKL season 10.

Gujarat Giants to face Bengal Warriors

Giants have the opportunity to reach the second position on the points table as they prep to take on Warriors in match No. 49 of the PKL.

Tamil Thalaivas to square off against Bengaluru Bulls

Thalaivas will be up against Bulls in the 50th game of season 10 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Latest Sports News