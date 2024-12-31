India TV Sports Wrap on December 31: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Marsh

After the thrilling Test match in Melbourne, the focus now shifts to Sydney where the New Year Test will be played between India and Australia. Team India have reached Sydney for the fifth and final Test match with an eye on levelling the series. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Rohit Sharma admits Jasprit Bumrah is being over bowled in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit Sharma has admitted that Jasprit Bumrah is being over bowled in the ongoing Test series against Australia. Bumrah has bowled most overs by any bowler in the series so far.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald backs Mitchell Marsh and his fitness amidst doubts over his spot in Test XI

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has brushed aside fitness concerns of Mitchell Marsh. However, his place in the side could be uncertain after a poor series with the bat against India. The fifth Test in Sydney could be his last chance to prove himself.

Craig Ervine urges Zimbabwe to improve their fielding after the drawn Test vs Afghanistan

Zimbabwe veteran Craig Ervine has urged his players to improve their fielding in the longest format of the game. After posting their highest total in history, Zimbabwe conceded Afghanistan's highest ever total in Test history thanks to dropped catches from their cricketers.

India endure tough 2024, lose more Test matches than Pakistan in a year

India experienced several highs and lows in 2024. With their loss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, they lost more Tests than Pakistan in 2024.

Team India reach Sydney for the New Year Test, aim to level the five-match series

Indian team led by Rohit Sharma has reached Sydney for the fifth and final Test against Australia. They will be keen on levelling the series at the SCG and retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Irfan Pathan questions Virat Kohli's discipline on the field after consistent failures in Australia

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has question lack of discipline in Virat Kohli's batting. For the unversed, Kohli got out playing the ball outside the off-stump yet again in Melbourne Test which India lost by 184 runs.

Manchester United lose 4th consecutive game, go down 0-2 to Newcastle United

Manchester United's poor run continued as they lost their fourth consecutive game. They went down 0-2 to Newcastle United at home, their third loss at Old Trafford this season.

'It is a bit embarrassing' - Ruben Amorim reacts after Manchester United's latest loss in Premier League

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim expressed his disappointment over Manchester United's loss at the hands of Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Jasprit Bumrah nominated for Men's Cricketer and Test Cricketer of the Year award

ICC has nominated India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for two of the biggest awards of the year - Men's Cricketer and Test Cricketer of the Year award. He picked up 71 wickets in 13 Tests this year and was the Player of the Tournament in the ICC T20 World Cup as well.

Adelaide Strikers to face Perth Scorchers lock horns in 17th match of BBL today