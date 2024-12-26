Thursday, December 26, 2024
     
  India TV Sports Wrap on December 26: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on December 26: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on December 26: From all the kabaddi action to the cricketing circuit, here are all the top 10 trending sports news stories and the latest happenings from the world of sports on December 26.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 26, 2024 9:06 IST, Updated : Dec 26, 2024 9:06 IST
India TV Sports Wrap.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

India are taking on Australia in the boxing day Test at the MCG and have left Shubman Gill out of their playing XI. On the other hand, it's Eliminator time in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). All of that and much more in today's sports wrap. 

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India field first in boxing day Test vs Australia

India are fielding first after losing the toss at the MCG in the boxing day Test.

Shubman Gill left out of India's playing XI for MCG Test

Shubman Gill has not been included in India's playing XI for the MCG Test.

Washington Sundar replaces Shubman Gill in India's playing XI for MCG Test

Sundar has walked into India's playing XI for the MCG Test against Australia.

Sam Konstas makes Test debut for Australia

Sam Konstas has become the fourth youngest player to play Test cricket for Australia.

South Africa to face Pakistan in first Test

South Africa to take on Pakistan in the first of the two-match Test series on Thursday.

Babar Azam returns to Pakistan's Test playing XI

Babar is a part of Pakistan's XI which will play South Africa in the first Test.

Afghanistan to meet Zimbabwe in first Test

Afghanistan will take the field against Zimbabwe in the first of the two-match Test series.

Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas engage in heated exchange in MCG Test

Virat and Konstas engaged in a heated exchange on day one of the MCG Test.

UP Yoddhas to square off against Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 11

Yoddhas will take the mat against Pink Panthers in Eliminator 1 of the PKL.

Patna Pirates to lock horns with U Mumba in PKL 11

Patna and U Mumba will contest each other in Eliminator 2 of the PKL.

