India TV Sports Wrap on December 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

The ICC finally revealed the schedule of the Champions Trophy 2025 set to take place in Pakistan and the UAE starting February 19 with India set to play all their games in Dubai. Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will host the rest of the matches in Pakistan with the final scheduled for March 9 in Lahore but will take place in Dubai if the Men in Blue make it through. On the other hand, India and Australia will resume the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Champions Trophy schedule announced, India to play their matches in Dubai

Eight team, two groups of four each, 15 matches - the action-packed schedule of the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy was announced Tuesday afternoon by the ICC with India set to play all their games in Dubai. Pakistan will begin the tournament playing against New Zealand in the opener while the final is slated to held in Lahore on March 9, or Dubai if India make it to the summit clash.

India to take on Australia in the Boxing Day Test with an aim to take a lead

A week's gap finally comes to an end as India will take on Australia in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It will be a packed Boxing Day as the two teams aim to take a lead with the series being squared 1-1 after the Gabba Test.

India women take a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies

Skipper Hayley Matthews fought valiantly with a century but 358 was always going to be a steep chase, especially with wickets falling all around her. India led by Harleen Deol's maiden ODI hundred and supported excellently by Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues got to a monumental score as the Women in Blue took a 2-0 unassailable lead.

South Africa confirm playing XI for 1st Test against Pakistan

South Africa will hand pace-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch a Test debut as the Proteas announced their playing XI for the series opener against Pakistan at Centurion. With Keshav Maharaj injured, the Proteas have opted to go with a four-pronged pace attack for the Boxing Day Test.

Manu Bhaker's father disappointed after her daugher's snub, says 'should've made her a cricketer'

Having won a couple of bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker was in the race for being nominated for the Khel Ratna award. However, the snub hasn't gone down well with the Bhaker family. While Bhaker herself reckoned that she might have made some mistake while filing the nomination, her father said that he should have made Manu a cricketer and not let her play an Olympic Sport as only the cricketers get the recognition or should have made her an IAS/IPS, that way she would have been the one taking these calls.

Axar Patel and wife Meha blessed with a baby boy

Axar Patel and wife Meha were blessed with a baby boy Haksh. The new parents shared a glimpse of the little one on social media on Tuesday, while mentioning that he was born last Thursday, December 19.

Indian women's team break records against the West Indies

While Harleen Deol's 98-ball hundred was the third fastest for India women in the ODIs, 358 was the joint-highest score for the Women in Blue in the 50-over format. 358 was also the highest ODI total scored by any team against the West Indies women.

Rashid Khan to be unavailable for the first Test against Zimbabwe

According to a Cricbuzz report, Rashid Khan is set to miss the first Test for Afghanistan against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo for personal reasons. Rashid as per his latest post on Facebook was in the Netherlands and wasn't anywhere to be seen in the latest practice pictures posted by Afghanistan Cricket Board's (ACB) official handles on social media.

Australia make two changes to their playing XI for Boxing Day Test

Australian skipper Pat Cummins confirmed on Christmas day that Sam Konstas will be making his debut and pacer Scott Boland will replace the injured Josh Hazlewood among two changes for the fourth Test against India at the MCG. The series is squared 1-1.

Vinod Kambli stable but develops fever in hospital