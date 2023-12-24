India TV Sports Wrap on December 24: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Suryakumar Yadav who injured his left ankle during the recently culminated T20I series against South Africa has given a major update on his recovery. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers pulled off a thrilling victory against Tamil Thalaivas at the SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai to advance to the second position on the points table. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Suryakumar Yadav uses walking stick to ease pressure on heavily plastered ankle | WATCH

Suryakumar took to his Instagram account to post a video that shows him taking a stroll with a walking stick in his left hand to ease the pressure on his heavily plastered left ankle.

Newly-appointed WFI President Sanjay Singh responds to question marks on objectivity

The newly-elected President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Sanjay Singh, who is a close aide of the former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has responded to the question marks raised on his objectivity by asserting that he is not a dummy candidate of the latter.

Aaron Hardie replaces Ashton Turner as captain of Perth Scorchers

Aaron Hardie will be leading Scorchers in the ongoing season of the Big Bash league as Ashton Turner has been ruled out due to injury.

South Africa women clinch ODI series 2-1

South Africa women defeated Bangladesh by 216 runs in the final ODI to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Jaipur Pink Panthers pip Tamil Thalaivas in thrilling affair

Jaipur beat Tamil Thalaivas 25-24 in the 36th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League to claim the second position on the points table.

Gujarat Giants outclass UP Yoddhas

Giants won the 37th fixture of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 by 38-30 to advance to the third position on the standings with four wins in seven games.

U Mumba to face Bengal Warriors in PKL

U Mumba will be up against Bengal in the 38th match of the ongoing PKL.

Bengaluru Bulls to square off against Telugu Titans

Bengaluru Bulls will be sizing Telugu Titans up in the 39th match of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Wellington vs Auckland Super Smash fixture gets abandoned

The fourth match of the ongoing Super Smash season between Auckland and Wellington at the Basin Reserve has been abandoned due to rain.

Chirag Sen and Tanvi Sharma advance into finals of Senior National Badminton Championships

Chirag beat Kiran George 21-18 21-18 whereas Tanvi defeated Isharani Baruah 21-15, 20-22, 21-14 to make it to the finals of the ongoing Senior National Badminton Championships.

