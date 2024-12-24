India TV Sports Wrap on December 24: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AND GETTY Manu Bhaker and Sam Konstas

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has given his first reaction from hospital after being admitted late on Saturday night last week. Australia have confirmed the debut of Sam Konstas, the 19-year-old opener for the fourth Test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). All this and a lot more in our sports wrap today.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Manu Bhaker missing from Khel Ratna nominations, sports ministry says, 'list not final yet'

Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics earlier this year in shooting bringing glory to the country. Many were shocked after she was ignored for the Khel Ratna award and this created controversy. However, the list is not finalised yet according to sports ministry source.

Vinod Kambli's first reaction after getting admitted to hospital, says 'I am alive because...'

Vinod Kambli, former Indian cricketer, has come up with a statement for the first time since getting admitted to Akruti Hospital in Thane late on Saturday night last week. He is doing much better now amid reports that his condition was critical. He is currently recovering from clots that have been detected in his brain and in his first statement after treatment, he has thanked the doctors for saving his life.

IND vs AUS: Australia confirm debut for Sam Konstas, star batter uncertain due to injury

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has confirmed that the 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas will make his debut in the upcoming Boxing Day Test against India. He will become the fourth youngest Test player for Australia at the age of 19 years and 85 days to make his debut.

Ben Stokes to undergo surgery, international comeback likely in India Test series at home

England's Test skipper Ben Stokes has been ruled out action for the next three months at least. He has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Stokes had walked off during the third day's play of the third Test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Mohammed Shami declared unfit to join India squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dropped a bombshell update on star pacer Mohammed Shami for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. The board has cleared that Shami is not deemed fit for the remainder of the two Tests in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to his swelling in the knee.

England announce squads for 2025 Women's Ashes, 20-year-old Ryana MacDonald-Gay included

England have announced their squads for the 2025 Women's Ashes. 20-year-old pacer Ryana MacDonald-Gay has earned a place in the team after her impressive performance in South Africa. She featured in the one-off Test against South Africa a few days back. She had impressed team captain Heather Knight and South African star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp.

Puneri Paltan stun Tamil Thalaivas 42-32 in Pro Kabaddi League

Hosts Puneri Paltan have stunned the in-form Tamil Thalaivas in their final league phase encounter. They won the clash by 42-32 margin as the playoffs of PKL are set to commence on December 26.

Gujarat Giants go down to Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi League as playoffs approach

Dabang Delhi have finished their league phase of Pro Kabaddi League with a solid win over Gujarat Giants. They won the clash comfortably by 45-31 margin.

West Indies announce squad for Test series against Pakistan

West Indies have announced their Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Pakistan. Alzarri Joseph has chosen to feature in ILT20 while Amir Jangoo has earned his maiden Test call-up.

League stage of Pro Kabaddi League set to conclude today in Pune