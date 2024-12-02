India TV Sports Wrap on December 2: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

India are all set to face Japan in the ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup. On the other hand, Max Verstappen has won the Qatar Grand Prix. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

India will be up against Japan in the match No. 8 of the U19 Men's Asia Cup in Sharjah.

India need to beat Japan in U19 Asia Cup to keep semifinal hopes alive

India need to beat Japan in match No. 8 of the ongoing U19 Men's Asia Cup to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Jayden Seales' four-wicket haul helps West Indies bundle Bangladesh out for 164 in first innings of 2nd Test

Seales claimed figures of 4/5 as West Indies restricted Bangladesh to 164 in their first innings of the 2nd Test.

Shubman Gill returns to fitness, bats for India in pink-ball warm-up game vs Prime Minister's XI

Shubman Gill batted for India in the pink-ball warm-up game against the PM XI and is likely to play the second Test against Australia.

KL Rahul likely to open for Team India in second Test in Adelaide

Rahul came out to open the innings for Team India in the pink-ball warm-up game along with Yashasvi Jaiswal and therefore is likely to open in the second Test.

Max Verstappen wins Qatar Grand Prix

Max Verstappen of Redbull won the Qatar Grand Prix.

PV Sindhu wins Syed Modi International badminton tournament

PV Sindhu beat China’s Luo Yu Wu 21-14, 21-16 in the women's singles at Syed Modi.

Lakshya Sen beats Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh to win Syed Modi International Super 300

Lakshya beat Teh 21-6 and 21-7 to claim the Syed Modi International Super 300 men's singles title.

Dabang Delhi beat Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League

Delhi beat Thalaivas 32-21 in match 87 of PKL 11.

Patna Pirates defeat Bengal Warriorz in PKL 11