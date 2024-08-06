India TV Sports Wrap on August 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY PR Sreejesh and Neeraj Chopra

India's biggest medal contender Neeraj Chopra is set to be in action today at the Paris Olympics. Indian men's hockey team too will be aiming to confirm a medal as they face Germany in the semifinal while wrestler Vinesh Phogat will start her campaign in a 50kg freestyle event against reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan. All of this and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in action today at the Paris Olympics in the qualification round

India's Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena will be in action in Javelin Throw. 84m is the qualification mark for the final and India have a lot of hopes from reigning Olympic Champion Neeraj.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat to face reigning Olympic Champion Yui Susaki in the round of 16 at Paris Olympics

Wrestling events have finally begun as India's Vinesh Phogat will be in action in 50kg freestyle event. She will face the reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the round of 16.

Paris 2024: Armand Duplantis shatters Olympic and world record to retain Pole Vault Gold

Armand Duplantis shattered the Olympic and world record with a jump of 6.25m in Pole Vault. He had won the gold medal already with 6m jump but went a step ahead to create a world record.

High-time players take responsibility: Padukone slams Indian shuttlers after no medals in Paris

India's badminton coach Prakash Padukone is not happy with the shuttlers after a no-show at Paris Olympics. He feels players will have to start taking responsibility for their performance with no medals from Badminton this time.

India face Germany today in the men's hockey semifinals of the Paris Olympics

Indian men's hockey team led by Harmanpreet Singh will face Germany in the semifinal. India had beaten the same team to win bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics.

ICC mulling India as one of the backup options if forced to move Women's T20 World Cup out of Bangladesh

ICC has shortlisted India, UAE and Sri Lanka as backup venues to host the Women's T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in Bangladesh from October 3 to 20 following the unrest in the country.

Indian men's team to face China in round of 16 in table tennis

India's Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar will be in action in team event of table tennis against China who are the top-seeded and favourites to win the gold medal.

Avinash Sable creates history, becomes first ever Indian man to qualify for 3000m steeplechase final at Olympics

Avinash Sable has created history becoming the first Indian man to qualify for 3000m steeplechase final at Paris Olympics. He finished fifth in his heat clocking 8:15:43 and will now compete against 15 more athletes in the final for medal.

Virat Kohli on the cusp of breaking multiple records of Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli is only 78 runs away from completing 27000 runs in international cricket. He will be the fastest to the landmark and only the fourth player in history to do so. Kohli is also 114 runs away from breaching the 14000-run mark in ODIs.

Spain reach Olympics final in football for record fifth time, to face France in gold medal match