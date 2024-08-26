India TV Sports Wrap on August 26: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

West Indies beat South Africa in the 2nd T20I by 30 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. On the other hand, the US Open 2024 will get underway from Monday, September 26 onwards. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

West Indies beat South Africa to win T20I series

West Indies beat the Proteas in the 2nd T20I by 30 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Romario Shepherd wins Player of the Match in West Indies' win over South Africa

Romario Shepherd was adjudged the Player of the Match as West Indies defeated South Africa by 30 runs in the 2nd T20I.

Rohit Sharma gives heartwarming farewell to former opening partner Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma gave a wonderful farewell to his now-retired partner Shikhar Dhawan.

Alyssa Healy to lead Australia's 15-member squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup; Jess Jonassen left out

Alyssa Healy has been named captain of Australia's 15-member squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen to return to court with Hong Kong Open

The reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen has confirmed that he will return to action at the Hong Kong Open.

Dominic Thiem to begin US Open campaign on Monday

Dominic Thiem will begin his US Open campaign against Ben Shelton of the USA on Monday.

Coco Gauff to take on Varvara Gracheva in first round of US Open

The number three seed Gauff will be in action on Monday in the first round of the US Open.

Alexander Zverev to face Maximilian Marterer in first round of US Open

Zverev will be up against his compatriot Maximilian Marterer in the first round of the US Open.

Novak Djokovic to cross swords with Radu Albot in first round of US Open

The 24-time Grand Slam winner will be up against Radu Albot in the first round of the US Open.

Pakistan slip to number eight on the WTC points table