India TV Sports Wrap on August 24: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

One of India's modern-day greats, Shikhar Dhawan, announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday (August 24). On the other hand, Jannik Sinner fired his fitness trainer and physiotherapist leading into the US Open. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Shikhar Dhawan retires from international and domestic cricket

Shikhar has announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket.

Josh Hazlewood ruled out of T20Is against Scotland

Hazlewood has been ruled out of the T20I series against Scotland with a calf strain.

Riley Meredith replaces Josh Hazlewood in Australia's T20I squad for Scotland series

Meredith has been added to Australia's squad as Hazlewood's replacement for the Scotland series.

Josh Hazlewood likely to be available for England series

Hazlewood is almost certain to represent Australia during their tour of England in September.

Kwena Maphaka becomes youngest debutant for South Africa

Maphaka made his international debut for South Africa against West Indies in the first T20I and became the youngest player to represent the Proteas in international cricket.

West Indies beat South Africa in first T20I

West Indies beat South Africa by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series.

Nicholas Pooran wins Player of the Match award in West Indies' win in first T20I against South Africa

Pooran was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-winning half-century in the first T20I.

Jannik Sinner fired two of his team members over his positive steroid tests in March

Jannik Sinner has fired his fitness trainer and physiotherapist because of his two positive steroid tests in March.

Jamie Smith becomes youngest England wicketkeeper to score Test century

At 24 years and 42 days, Smith has broken former wicketkeeper Les Ames' record of 1930 when the latter scored his maiden Test ton aged 24 years and 63 days.

Leverkusen begin Bundesliga title defense with win over Monchengladbach