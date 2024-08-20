India TV Sports Wrap on August 20: Today's top 10 trending news stories

England and Sri Lanka are gearing up to face each other in a three-match Test series. The Three Lions have named their playing XI for the opening Test. Meanwhile, Pakistan are also set to face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series for which the Men in Green have also announced their team. All of that and much more in the sports wrap for today.
Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories
Jalal Yunus steps down as BCB director in 'greater interest of cricket'
Jalal Yunus has resigned from his post as Bangladesh Cricket Board director after the National Sports Council asks him to step down
Samoa batter Darius Visser hits six sixes to help create world record for most expensive T20 over
Samoa's Darius Visser has helped create a world record of most runs in an over in T20Is
Naseem Shah returns as Pakistan announce playing XI for first Test against Bangladesh
Pakistan have announced their Playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh as Naseem Shah makes a return
Lionel Messi out of Argentina's World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia
Lionel Messi will be missing out on the World Cup qualifiers for Argentina against Chile and Colombia due to injury
World No.1 Jannik Sinner beats America's Frances Tiafoe to win Cincinnati Open
Jannik Sinner defeated America's Frances Tiafoe to win the Cincinnati Open title
World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka outclasses Jessica Pegula for women's Cincinnati title
Aryna Sabalenka got the better of Jessica Pegula to ease past her and clinch the women's Cincinnati title
LaLiga: Atletico-Villarreal play 2-2 draw, Valladolid beat Espanyol 1-0
Atletico and Villarreal settled for a 2-2 draw, while Valladolid handed a 1-0 defeat to Espanyol
Premier League: Leicester hold Tottenham to 1-1 draw, Vardy scores on return
Leicester displayed brilliance and held Tottenham for a 1-1 draw as Vardy scored on his Premier League return
'Athlete responsible to maintain weight': CAS issues detailed order over Vinesh's disqualification appeal
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has issued a detailed order over Vinesh Phogat's disqualification appeal
Karun Nair smashes 124* from 48 balls in Maharaja T20 Trophy
Indian cricketer Karun Nair smashed a jaw-dropping 124* from 48 balls in the Maharaja T20 trophy