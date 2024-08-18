India TV Sports Wrap on August 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Sunday, August 18, 2024
     
India TV Sports Wrap on August 18: Virat Kohli has completed his 16 years in International cricket. South Africa beat West Indies in 2nd Test by 40 runs to take the series 1-0. From all the cricket action to the football circuit, here are all the top 10 trending sports news stories on August 18.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: August 18, 2024 10:45 IST
Image Source : GETTY Leus du Plooy, Chris Jordan and Virat Kohli.

Southern Brave defeated Birmingham Phoenix in the Eliminator of the Hundred in the first Super Five of the tournament's history. Chirs Jordan and Jofra Archer helped the Brave edge past the Phoenix side in the knockout clash. London Spirit women defeated Oval Invincibles women in the Eliminator of the Women's Hundred. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap. 

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

South Africa beat West Indies in 2nd Test by 40 runs, take series 1-0

South Africa clinched the two-match Test series 1-0 with their 40-run win in the 2nd Test

Southern Brave defeat Birmingham Phoenix in Super Five to reach in the Hundred's final

Southern Brave edged past Birmingham Phoenix in the Eliminator of the Hundred to reach in the final

London Spirit beat Oval Invincibles in women's Hundred to reach in final

London Spirit women defeated Oval Invincilbles in the Eliminator of the women's event

Virat Kohli completes 16 years in International cricket

Indian icon Virat Kohli has completed his 16 years in International cricket

Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz apologizes after destroying racket

Following his racket-destroying incident, Carlos Alcaraz has apologised on social media for his actions

Pat Cummins takes eight-week break with focus on Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins takes a break ahead of the busy schedule

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner reach in semifinals of Cincinnati Open

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek have cruised into the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr lose 4-1 to Al-Hilal in Saudi Super Cup

Al-Nassr lost 4-1 to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final despite Ronaldo's goal

Bayer Leverkusen beat VfB Stuttgart to clinch German Supercup on penalties

Patrik Schick's late equaliser helped Bayer Leverkusen beat VfB Stuttgart on penalties in German Supercup 

Serie A: Genoa hold defending champion Inter Milan to 2-2 draw

Genoa caused an upset as they held defending Serie A champions Inter Milan for a 2-2 draw

 

 

