India TV Sports Wrap on August 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Southern Brave defeated Birmingham Phoenix in the Eliminator of the Hundred in the first Super Five of the tournament's history. Chirs Jordan and Jofra Archer helped the Brave edge past the Phoenix side in the knockout clash. London Spirit women defeated Oval Invincibles women in the Eliminator of the Women's Hundred. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

South Africa beat West Indies in 2nd Test by 40 runs, take series 1-0

South Africa clinched the two-match Test series 1-0 with their 40-run win in the 2nd Test

Southern Brave defeat Birmingham Phoenix in Super Five to reach in the Hundred's final

Southern Brave edged past Birmingham Phoenix in the Eliminator of the Hundred to reach in the final

London Spirit beat Oval Invincibles in women's Hundred to reach in final

London Spirit women defeated Oval Invincilbles in the Eliminator of the women's event

Virat Kohli completes 16 years in International cricket

Indian icon Virat Kohli has completed his 16 years in International cricket

Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz apologizes after destroying racket

Following his racket-destroying incident, Carlos Alcaraz has apologised on social media for his actions

Pat Cummins takes eight-week break with focus on Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins takes a break ahead of the busy schedule

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner reach in semifinals of Cincinnati Open

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek have cruised into the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr lose 4-1 to Al-Hilal in Saudi Super Cup

Al-Nassr lost 4-1 to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final despite Ronaldo's goal

Bayer Leverkusen beat VfB Stuttgart to clinch German Supercup on penalties

Patrik Schick's late equaliser helped Bayer Leverkusen beat VfB Stuttgart on penalties in German Supercup

Serie A: Genoa hold defending champion Inter Milan to 2-2 draw