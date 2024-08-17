India TV Sports Wrap on August 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Top 10 trending sports stories on August 17.

West Indies are hosting South Africa in the second Test of the ongoing series at home. The Proteas have taken the advantage after Day 2 of the Test match in Providence. Meanwhile, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns back home after the Paris Olympics 2024. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

South Africa keep noses ahead after Verreynne, Markram hit fifties on Day 2 of 2nd Test vs WI

South Africa have kept their noses ahead with half-centuries from Aiden Markram and Kyle Verreynne on Day 2 of the 2nd Test

Olympics 2024: Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu receives bronze medal first awarded to Jordan Chiles

Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu has got her bronze medal which was first awarded to USA's Jordan Chiles

After Chris Woakes, ECB pulls out Gus Atkinson from The Hundred final ahead of ENG vs SL Tests

The England Cricket Board has pulled out pacer Gus Atkinson out from the Hundred final ahead of the ENG vs SL Test series

Vinesh Phogat to return home from Paris after Olympics 2024

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns to India after featuring in the Olympic Games 2024

PSG beat Le Havre 4-1 in post-Mbappe era in French league

Starting their pos-Kylian Mbappe era, PSG defeated Le Havre 4-1 in the French League

Manchester United beat Fulham 1-0 to kickstart Premier League 2024/25

In the first game of the Premier League 2024/25 season, Manchester United defeated Fulham 1-0

Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz loses to Gael Monfils, smashes racket in anger

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz lost in the Cincinnati Open to Gael Monfils and smashed his racket in frustration

Marketa Vondrousova, Cam Norrie pull out from U.S. Open due to injuries

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and Cam Norrie have pulled out from the upcoming US Open due to injuries

Birmingham Phoenix to face Southern Brave in The Hundred Men's Eliminator

Second-placed Birmingham Phoenix will face Southern Brave in the men's Hundred Eliminator on Saturday

Oval Invincibles up against London Spirit in Women's Eliminator