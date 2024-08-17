India TV Sports Wrap on August 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

West Indies are hosting South Africa in the second Test of the ongoing series at home. The Proteas have taken the advantage after Day 2 of the Test match in Providence. Meanwhile, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns back home after the Paris Olympics 2024. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.
Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories
South Africa keep noses ahead after Verreynne, Markram hit fifties on Day 2 of 2nd Test vs WI
Olympics 2024: Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu receives bronze medal first awarded to Jordan Chiles
After Chris Woakes, ECB pulls out Gus Atkinson from The Hundred final ahead of ENG vs SL Tests
Vinesh Phogat to return home from Paris after Olympics 2024
PSG beat Le Havre 4-1 in post-Mbappe era in French league
Manchester United beat Fulham 1-0 to kickstart Premier League 2024/25
Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz loses to Gael Monfils, smashes racket in anger
Marketa Vondrousova, Cam Norrie pull out from U.S. Open due to injuries
Birmingham Phoenix to face Southern Brave in The Hundred Men's Eliminator
Oval Invincibles up against London Spirit in Women's Eliminator
