India TV Sports Wrap on August 16: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Ajax Amsterdam prevailed against Panathinaikos in a 34-penalties-long marathon and record shootout to win 13-12 in UEFA Europa League qualifiers on Thursday, August 15. This was the longest penalty shootout in terms of the number of penalties in a UEFA competition. On the other hand, West Indies trail by 63 runs with just three wickets in hand despite bowling out South Africa for just 160 on Day 1 of the second Test in Guyana. The batters for both sides struggled on a slow wicket as 17 wickets fell on the day. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

17 wickets tumble on Day 1 of the West Indies vs South Africa Test match

South Africa, despite being bowled out for 160, have somehow been able to take advantage on Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies in Guyana. Shamar Joseph's five-wicket haul was overshadowed by West Indies batters' disappointing show as the hosts trail by 63 runs with just three wickets remaining.

34 penalties, a record, get scored in Europa League clash, Ajax prevail

Ajax Amsterdam prevailed in a marathon 34-penalties-long shootout 13-12 against Panathinaikos in the Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday, August 15 after being stuck on a 1-1 draw following extra time.

PKL Auction, Day 1: Sachin Tanwar most expensive at INR 2.15 crore, Pardeep Narwal returns to Bengaluru Bulls

There were as many as eight crorepatis on Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 auction. Sachin Tanwar was snapped up by the Tamil Thalaivas for INR 2.15 crore while Haryana Steelers splurged INR 2.07 crore for Iranian Mohammadreza Shadloui.

Chamari Athapaththu signs for three seasons with Sydney Thunder, Devine returns to Scorchers

Sri Lanka skipper and WBBL 2023-24 player of the tournament Chamari Athapaththu has signed with Sydney Thunder for three more seasons while New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has returned to Perth Scorchers signing up for two more seasons.

Aman Sehrawat promoted to OSD in Northern Railways after bronze medal win

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, has been promoted to the position of Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Sports in the Northern Railways. The development was confirmed by Northern Railways' General Manager and Chief Personnel Officer on Thursday, August 15.

VVS Laxman to continue as NCA head

Former India batter VVS Laxman is set to continue in his role as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for at least a year. Laxman's three-year contract was set to end in September but he will continue in the role for now.

Rishabh Pant available for inaugural match of the Delhi Premier League

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to play his first and last match of the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) for the Purani Dilli-6 side against Ayush Badoni's South Delhi Superstarz. After the game, Pant will get straight into his red-ball preparations ahead of Duleep Trophy and a long Test season for India.

Gukesh to take on Ding Liren in World Chess Championship match in Singapore

India's 18-year-old D Gukesh will take on world champion Ding Liren in the FIDE World Chess Championship at Resorts World Sentosa, on Sentosa island, off the southern coast of Singapore on November 23-December 15.

India A up against Australia A in the second one-day in Mackay

India A women put up a decent fight in the first 50-over match of the series against Australia A led by Raghvi Bist's 82-run knock, however, the hosts proved to be too good. The Minnu Mani-led side has an opportunity to level the series and get a first win on the board on the tour on Friday in Mackay, having lost the T20 series 3-0.

The Hundred 2024: Top 3 confirmed for men's and women's competitions; Welsh Fire women and Oval Invincibles men in final