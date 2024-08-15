India TV Sports Wrap on August 15: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

West Indies will take on South Africa in the second and final Test of the two-match series on Thursday, August 15. The first Test match between the two teams ended in a draw. On the other hand, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed Vinesh Phogat's plea for a shared silver at the Paris Olympics. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Devon Conway opts for casual playing contract with New Zealand Cricket

Devon Conway has opted for a casual playing contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Finn Allen declines central contract offered by New Zealand Cricket

Finn Allen has declined the central contract offered to him by New Zealand Cricket.

CAS dismisses Vinesh Phogat's plea for shared silver

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has declined Vinesh Phogat's plea for a shared silver at the Paris Olympics.

Preparation underway to host 2036 Olympics in India

PM Modi has confirmed that the country is preparing to host the 2036 Olympics.

PM Modi extends best wishes to India's Paralympics contingent for Paris

PM Modi has extended his best wishes to India's Paralympics contingent for Paris.

West Indies to play South Africa in 2nd Test

West Indies will take the field against South Africa in the 2nd Test at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

Premier League's chief executive warns against too much soccer

Richard Masters, the Premier League's chief executive feels that too much football will put off people.

Naomi Osaka, Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem and Bianca Andreescu given US Open wild cards

Osaka, and her fellow past champions Wawrinka, Thiem and Andreescu have been given US Open wild cards to compete at the upcoming Grand Slam.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes signs new contract until 2027

The Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract until 2027.

Kylian Mbappe helps Real Madrid win UEFA Super Cup on debut