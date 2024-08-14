India TV Sports Wrap on August 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration of Sport, which was expected to announce its final verdict on August 13, has sought a further extension of three days. The decision will now be announced on August 16 at 9:30 PM IST. On the other hand, India A women are taking on Australia A women in the 1st 50-over contest of the three-match series. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India A women post challenging total in front of Australia A women

India A women have posted 249 runs on the board for Australia A women to chase to win the first 50-over contest in Mackay.

Ben Stokes ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests

A hamstring tear has ruled Ben Stokes out of the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

Ollie Pope to captain England in absence of Ben Stokes against Sri Lanka

Ollie Pope is going to lead England in the absence of Ben Stokes during Sri Lanka series.

Ben Stokes expected to return to action before Pakistan series

Stokes is expected to regain his fitness by the time England prepare to fly to Pakistan for a Test series later this year.

Manchester United buy Matthijs de Ligt and Morocco full back Noussair Mazraoui

Manchester United have bought Netherlands center back Matthijs de Ligt and Morocco full back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

CAS extends decision on Vinesh Phogat's plea till August 16

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has sought a further extension of three days. The final decision will be announced on August 16 at 9:30 pm IST.

Ireland women register first-ever win over Sri Lanka women

Ireland Women registered their first-ever win over Sri Lanka as they defeated them by 7 runs to level the two-match T20I series 1-1.

Gaby Lewis wins Player of the Match (POTM) in Ireland's win over Sri Lanka women

Gaby Lewis scored 119 off 75 balls in the second T20I to win the Player of the Match (POTM) award.

James Anderson considers move to franchise tournaments after retirement

James Anderson is looking forward to playing in the Men's Hundred.

Northern Superchargers beat London Spirit in Men's Hundred