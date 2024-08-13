India TV Sports Wrap on August 13: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Pat Cummins has expressed his desire to play in the Sheffield Shield in the lead-up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On the other hand, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is likely to announce its verdict on Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Pat Cummins likely to play Sheffield Shield to prepare for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Pat Cummins is likely to make his return to the Sheffield Shield to prepare for India's Test tour of Australia.

Johnny Grave to step down as CEO of Cricket West Indies to 'seek new challenges'

Johnny Grave is set to step down as the CEO of Cricket West Indies in October 2024 to "seek a new challenge" in his career.

Anshu Malik to take short break from wrestling after Paris Olympics disappointment

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik is taking a short break to get physically and emotionally fit after her pre-quarter-final exit from the Paris Olympics.

Paralympian Pramod Bhagat found guilty of doping violation

Pramod Bhagat who won gold for India at the Tokyo Paralympics has been found guilty of doping violation.

ECB, Cricket Scotland in talks to decide combination of Team Great Britain for Los Angeles Olympics 2028

The ECB and Cricket Scotland have begun talks to field a men's and a women's team representing Team Great Britain at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Wriddhiman Saha set to play for Bengal across all formats in 2024-25 domestic season

India's veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha will play for Bengal in the upcoming domestic season.

Ishan Kishan set for red-ball return, to lead Jharkhand in Buchi Babu Trophy

Ishan Kishan will captain Jharkhand in the Buchi Babu Trophy.

ECB pulls allrounder Chris Woakes out of Hundred following injury scare to Ben Stokes ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has pulled its premier bowling allrounder Chris Woakes out of the ongoing edition of the Men's Hundred.

CAS to announce verdict in Vinesh Phogat's disqualification row

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will announce its verdict on Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday.

Brentford sign forward Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool for five years