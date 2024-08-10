India TV Sports Wrap on August 10: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Young grappler Aman Sehrawat brought laurels to India by winning a bronze in the 57kg weight category at the Paris Olympics. On the other hand, wrestler Reetika Hooda will represent India in the 76kg weight category on August 10. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Aman Sehrawat secures India's 6th medal at Paris Olympics 2024, wins bronze in 57kg freestyle wrestling

Aman Sehrawat breaks PV Sindhu's all-time Olympic record for India after bronze in 2024 Paris Games

Aman Sehrawat lost 4.6kgs to avoid disqualification ahead of bronze medal match

India completes six medals at the Paris Olympics after Aman Sehrawat's bronze medal finish

India reaches 69th position in medal tally

CAS to give verdict on Vinesh Phogat's plea for silver by end of Olympics

The Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to give a verdict on Vinesh's plea for silver by the end of the Paris Olympics.

Adam Zampa remains optimistic and 'realistic' about future in Test cricket for Australia

Adam Zampa is optimistic of his chances of representing Australia in Test cricket.

Imane Khelif responds to 'enemies to success' with gold medal finish at Paris Olympics

Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics amid the ongoing gender debate.

Reetika Hooda to represent India in 76kg wrestling category at Paris Olympics

Reetika will begin her campaign in Paris on Saturday.

Bangladesh Cricket Board asks army chief for security assurance for conduct of World Cup