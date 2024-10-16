India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma unveils logo of inaugural Kho-Kho World Cup in India

Follow us on Image Source : KHO-KHO FEDERATION OF INDIA India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma at the logo unveiling ceremony of Kho-Kho World Cup

The inaugural edition of the Kho-Kho World Cup is all set to happen in India next year and the logo of the tournament has been unveiled. India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma unveiled the logo of the World Cup today in Delhi. The tournament is set to be played from January 13 to 19 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in the national capital next year.

A total of 32 teams across 24 countries will participate in the mega event. The tournament will feature 16 men's and 16 women's teams as the spirit of Kho-Kho will be on show for a week next year. The sport has changed a lot in recent times. It started on mud and now the action has shifted to mats with the sport getting a global presence even as a staggering 54 countries are playing Kho-Kho.

On the occasion of unveiling the logo, an exhibition match between Team Maharashtra and the Rest of India also took place. Rajat Sharma, the chief guest for the event, was delighted that the first-ever Kho-Kho World Cup will be played in India in 2025. He also lauded the President of the Kho-Kho Federation of India (KKFI), Sudhanshu Mittal for his constant efforts in making sure the sport is recognised at the global level.

He also advocated for Kho-Kho's inclusion at the Olympic Games soon. "Very few people have the Midas touch and my dear friend Sudhanshu Mittal has it in him. Today, his efforts have made Kho-Kho glamorous. Soon, we will see the Kho-Kho players become superstars at the highest level and their lives will also become glamorous soon. I wish Kho-Kho is included in Olympics in future," Rajat Sharma said during his speech after unveiling the logo.