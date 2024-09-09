'India stands tall today': IOC member Nita Ambani congratulates athletes for historic Paralympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nita Ambani.

The Indian contingent at the Paris Paralympic Games registered its best-ever medal haul at a single edition of the quadrennial event. A contingent of 84 athletes brought home a record 29 medals.

Congratulatory messages have flooded the athletes. Notably, the International Olympic Committee member Nita Ambani has praised the Indian athletes. Nita highlighted how these athletes have united the nation and inspired the people. "As the Paris 2024 Paralympics come to a close, I am filled with immense pride for India's extraordinary athletes. With the highest-ever tally of 29 medals, including a record 7 golds and our best-ever ranking, you have not only broken records but also barriers!

"India stands tall today because of your grit, talent, and achievements. You have united the nation in celebration and inspired millions to dream big! I salute each one of your journeys and wish you even greater glory in the years to come. Many, many congratulations. Jai Hind!" she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the Indian athletes for their performances at the Summer Games. "Paralympics 2024 have been special and historical. India is overjoyed that our incredible para-athletes have brought home 29 medals, which is the best ever performance since India's debut at the Games.

"This achievement is due to the unwavering dedication and indomitable spirit of our athletes. Their sporting performances have given us many moments to remember and inspired several upcoming athletes," Modi wrote in his post on X.

India sign off with a record 29-haul

The Indian contingent signed off with a never-seen-before 29 medals - seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze. It surpassed its previous medal haul of 19 medals from the Tokyo Games by a massive margin.

A whopping number of 17 medals came in the track and field events with some firsts in the track event. Preethi Pal clinched the nation's first-ever track medal with a bronze in 100m T35 before doubling it up with another third-place finish in the 200m event. Deepthi Jeevanji also bagged a bronze in the women's 400m T20 for another track medal.

Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara defended their gold medals to set a never-seen-before record. Avani was the first Indian to win gold medals in back-to-back Paralympics, with Sumit following her soon.