India's elite dog squad, K9 teams to provide security at Paris Olympics 2024 for first time

Image Source : TWITTER/ANI K9 teams Vast and Denby are selected to provide security

India's elite dog squad, K9 teams from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is set to provide security at the various venues of the upcoming Paris Olympics that are starting from July 26. A total of 10 K9 teams will be at work to provide security and out of them, two teams will be from India for the first time ever. The teams left for Paris on July 10 and they were shortlisted after a series of stringent tests.

According to ANI, CRPF confirmed the development in a statement. K9 teams Vast and Denby have been picked for the job after the training and tests that took place at training school of CRPF. "Two K9 teams from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) left for Paris on July 10, as part of the 10 K9 teams, selected to provide security to various venues of the upcoming Paris Olympics, 2024 scheduled from July 26 to August 11.

"K9s Vast and Denby, both Belgian Shepherd Malinois, aged 5 and 3 years respectively, were selected for the job after going through a series of stringent tests held at the Dog Breeding and Training School of CRPF," CRPF said in a statement. The highly trained dogs will play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of everyone at the Games. The K9 teams have the ability to detect explosives, ammunition and narcotics.

As far as India at Olympics is concerned, a contingent of 117 athletes has been approved by sports ministry with 140 support staff members travelling separately with the sportspersons. A total of 72 athletes are participating for the first time at the Games while five medal winners from the Tokyo Olympics are participating again in a bid to win another medal.