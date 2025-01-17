India Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag enter semis, PV Sindhu, Kiran George crash out in quarter-final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and PV Sindhu at India Open 2025

India's top-ranked pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the semi-final of the men's doubles at the 2025 India Open Super 750 on Friday. India's challenge in singles at India Open 2025 ended with PV Sindhu and Kiran George crashing out in the quarter-final round.

Satwik and Chirag, seeded 7th, defeated South Korea's Jin Yong and Kang Min Hyuk by 21-10, 21-17 to enter the third consecutive semi-finals of the ongoing BWF tour. The 2022 champions will next face the third-seed pair of Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia in the semi-finals on January 18.

"We were pretty comfortable even though it was close," Satwiksairaj told the broadcaster after the win. "It was our mistakes we did in the last three points, so there was no tension.

"We are under control, we are telling like nothing to worry about, just one point at a time. So we kept believing that and we are very positive from the start as well."

Meanwhile, the two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu's poor run continued as she suffered a 9-21, 21-19, 17-21 defeat against the 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medallist Gregoria Mariska in the women's singles quarter-final in New Delhi.

Kiran George, India's only challenge remaining in the men's singles, also suffered a disappointing 13-21, 19-21 loss to Yang Weng of China in the men's singles quarter-final.

More to follow...