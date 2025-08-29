India officially submits bid to host Commonwealth Games 2030 India hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games and has submitted the bid to host the 2030 Games in Ahmedabad, the government of Gujarat sports minister, Harsh Sanghavi, said in London.

New Delhi:

India has formally submitted its bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, the government of Gujarat sports minister, Harsh Sanghavi, said in London.

Sanghavi, speaking in London after submitting the proposal to Commonwealth Sport, said the bid rests on three core pillars - sustainability, inclusivity and legacy. He noted that August 29, chosen for the submission, also marked National Sports Day, celebrated in honour of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

"Our proposal is Amdavad (Ahmedabad), Gujarat, as the host city as it offers a compact games footprint with all competition values, trading facilities and accommodations located within proximity," said Sanghavi.

"The compactness ensures efficiency, accessibility and enhanced experience for athletes, officials and spectators. The vision of these games is anchored on three pillars: sustainability, inclusivity and legacy," he said. Sanghavi said.

He emphasised India’s commitment to eco-friendly operations, renewable energy integration, para-sports inclusion, and safeguarding human rights for a safe and accessible Games environment.

Sanghavi also urged the Indian diaspora in the UK to support the bid, aligning with the principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and Atithi Devo Bhava (the guest is divine), which will guide planning for all stakeholders.

"We are committed to delivering environmentally responsible operations and integrating renewable energy solutions into our new designs and transport system, the integration of para sports into the programmes and the protection of human rights for the creation of a safe, accessible games environment, " Sanghavi said.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, hailed the bid as a reflection of India’s ambition to emerge as a leading sporting nation, adding that mega sporting events act as catalysts for wider participation, infrastructure growth and global collaboration. "Sports, it is said, has been a big driver of the creation of settled societies. Sports, it is known, is a driver of economics. Today, the India-UK partnership is also being driven by sport as a key part of our partnership," said Doraiswami.