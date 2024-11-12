India denies visa to most Pakistan players for Asia Cup Youth Scrabble Championship

Tuesday, November 12, 2024
     
Pakistan holds the World Youth Championship and Asian Youth Championship titles. Most of the Pakistan players have reportedly been denied visas for the tournament set to take place in India.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2024 16:46 IST
Image Source : GETTY Game of scrabble at Mind Sports Olympiad at Olympia.

The Indian High Commission has reportedly denied visa issuance to the most number of Pakistan scrabble players for the Asia Cup Youth Scrabble Championship and Delhi Cup. Pakistan holds the World Youth Championships and the Asian Youth Championships.

Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) Director Tariq Perez told APP opened up on the matter. "Despite submitting applications two months in advance, the Indian High Commission has delayed processing, issuing some visas too late for players to attend," Perez told APP. He said that half of the players were denied visas without any explanation. This also includes players who have previously participated in the tournament and won it last year.

"As reigning World Youth Champions and defending Asian Youth titleholders, Pakistan’s absence is a significant blow," Perez added. He also stated that the Pakistan players went to Lahore and were expected visas but would now make their way back to Karachi. They would now focus on the International competitions.

Pakistan's 16-year-old player Affan Salman won the World Youth Scrabble in Sri Lanka two months back in September. The Pakistan team was ranked as the top team in the tournament and won the team trophy too. It had four players in the top 10. Notably, Affan's brother Ali Salman had also won the title in 2022. It marked the first instance of brothers holding the World title in the age group successively.

More to follow...

