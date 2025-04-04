India built 10 training centres in preparation for Olympics 2036: Report India are set to recruit athletes from the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games for the Olympics 2036. 150 training centres will be built to monitor the development of the athletes.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) began its preparation for the Olympics in 2036. India has already held discussions to host the mega event and as per reports, has sent an official proposal for the same. According to reports, each centre will have one discipline and 150 athletes will be training in the facilities. As things stand, the athletes will be picked from the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games, which will be hosted from May 4 to 15 in Bihar.

A total of 28 various sporting events will be hosted in the forthcoming Khelo India Youth Games. In the meantime, newly-elected International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kristy Coventry opened up on the idea of selection for future hosts of the global event. The 41-year-old didn’t reveal the ideas but noted that she will do that soon.

Recently, she was questioned about India’s bid being converted to ‘accelerated targeted dialogue’ before incumbent president Thomas Bach leaves office on June 23. Speaking on the same, the first woman and first African IOC president stated that the management will follow the process and she will share more details in the future.

“At the end of the day there is a process in place and that process is ongoing and that will remain, as far as I know, for the next few months. I do think that we need to involve the members in the selection of future host and I have few ideas and may be willing to share those, maybe next week," she said at the press conference after her election.

Over 10 countries are said to be interested in hosting the 2036 Olympics. Out of which, Qatar and Saudi Arabia from Asia have also shown heavy interest. Meanwhile, it is unclear when the IOC will announce the name of the host. Notably, Los Angeles will host the global event in 2028, followed by Brisbane in 2032.