Sunday, September 22, 2024
     
  Indian men's team beats Slovenia to win first-ever Gold in Chess Olympiad; women's team leads in final

Indian men's team beats Slovenia to win first-ever Gold in Chess Olympiad; women's team leads in final

Indian stars Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi and Pentala Harikrishna registered dominant wins in their respective final matches to help India win the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest on Sunday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2024 19:02 IST
Gukesh Dommaraju at Chess Olympiad 2024
Image Source : FIDE/X Gukesh Dommaraju at Chess Olympiad 2024

India men's team registered a dominant win over Slovenia to clinch their first-ever gold in the Chess Olympiad in Budapest on Sunday, September 22. Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi and Pentala Harikrishna all registered wins in their respective finals to lead India to their maiden gold in the open at the 45th Chess Olympiad.

Meanwhile, India can celebrate double gold success in Budapest as India's women's team of Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agarwal and Tania Sachdev is leading against Azerbaijan in the final by 1-0. 

More to follow...

