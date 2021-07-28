India at Tokyo Olympics July 27 Day 5 LIVE Updates: India 1-2 Great Britain Women's hockey live

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India at Tokyo Olympics July 27 Day 5 LIVE Updates

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 5 LIVE Updates: Sharmila Devi brings India back in the game.

Tarudeep's match will begin soon after the ongoing match between Japan's Hiroki Muto and Itay Shanny ends.

07:37 AM: (Archery) Also in action is India's veteran archer Tarundeep Rai, facing Ukraine's Oleksii Hunbin in round of 64 knock-out clash.

07:33 AM: (Badminton) Meanwhile 6th-seed PV Sindhu vs Ngan Yi Cheung (Hong Kong) Group J match will start soon.

07:32 AM: (Hockey) India exerted pressure with as many as three penalty corners but none were converted by the side, India still trail 1-2.

07:30 AM: (Hockey) Both the teams are playing with a player less after within a space of a minute of third quarter, first Sushila Chanu was shown green card (2 minute suspension) followed by yellow card for GBR's Lily Owsley.

07:12 AM: (Hockey) The second quarter ends with GBR leading 2-1. It's important for India to find a win today as a defeat will severely dent India's chances of qualifying for quarter-finals with top four out of the six-team Pool A.

07:05 AM: (Badminton) We will be soon bringing you the live coverage of PV Sindhu's match against Hong Kong's Ngan Yi Cheung in Group J of women's singles from 7:30 AM.

07:01 AM: The goal was a result of a cheeky penalty corner taken by Gurjit Kaur, directing the ball towards Sharmila, who made no mistake in nudging the ball in from close range.

07:00 AM: GOAL! Sharmila Devi pulls one back for India with two quarters and a half a quarter of the match to play.

06:53 AM: India in deep trouble as Hannah Martin has scored again, this time in the early minutes of the second quarter.

06:48 AM: The first quarter ends with Hannah Martin making the difference in the opening minute, since then India have found it hard to put GBR goalkeeper under real pressure.

06:44 AM: With just three minutes left in the first quarter, India earn back-to-back penalty corners but were nowhere a threat on both occasions.

06:36 AM: Great Britain are dominating possession at the moment with India maintaining a defensive formation. There have been a couple of chances on the counter for India but they are yet to find any momentum.

06:32 AM: An electrifying start for the GBs, who scored from their first attack of the game at the 57th second with Hannah Martin finding the net. Not what the doctor recommended to Rani Rampal and team.

06:31 AM: Goal! India trail already.

06:30 AM: Kudos to the Great Britain players for taking a knee before the kick-off in their support to the Black Lives Matter Movement against racism.

06:29 AM: There's a different feel to the Sjoerd Marijne-coached Indian team today as they all seem pumped up while singing the national anthem in unison. Expect some intensity from Rani Rampal and Co. at the beginning of the match as a lot is on stake here.

06:26 AM: Both the teams are out on the field already with Britain's national anthem being played first followed by India.

06:00 AM: Hello and Welcome to Day 5 of India's action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. There was resilience on display in hockey, a tactical mind sparkled in the boxing ring but the free fall in the shooting remained perplexing and worrying as India's Olympic campaign oscillated between some celebration and a lot of dejection on day 4 of the competitions.

On Wednesday, the bottom-placed Indian women's hockey team will aim to bounce back after consecutive defeats, when they take on Great Britain in India's first event on Day 5.

Later, the archers will aim to shrug off the disappointment of elimination from the team events and brace for tougher challenges in the individual competitions. PV Sindhu will have her second-round match after an impressive start on Sunday. Here's all you can expect from the Indian contingent on Wednesday, July 28.