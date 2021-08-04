India at Tokyo Olympics Day 12 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw final

India at Tokyo Olympics Day 12 LIVE Updates
Follow LIVE Coverage of 2020 Tokyo Olympics | India's schedule for August 4 | Where to watch Day 12 action | Day 11 RECAP5.56 AM: (Men's Javelin Throw) Brilliant from Neeraj. Just one throw and he's done! Standings after first attempt. Neeraj at top!
5.53 AM: (Men's Javelin Throw) NEERAJ CHOPRA SECURES AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATION WITH A 86.65m THROW!
5.53 AM: (Men's Javelin Throw) Finland's Etelatolo Lassi secures automatic qualification! He throws 84.5m long throw in first attempt.
5.48 AM: (Men's Javelin Throw) Germany's Johannes Vetter throws 82.04m long throw in first attempt. Currently 3rd.
5.45 AM: (Men's Javelin Throw) 9 have thrown in their first attempt so far but none has secured an automatic qualification yet. Three have thrown at more than 80m. Alexandru Novac from Romania leads.
5.38 AM: (Men's Javelin Throw) Neeraj Chopra is placed at 15th position in the qualification round.
5.34 AM: (Men's Javelin Throw) The automatic qualification distance for the medal event is 83.50m.
5.30 AM: (Men's Javelin Throw) Germany's Johannes Vetter, who is also in the same qualification group as Chopra, is among the favorites for the gold medal. With a personal best of 97.26m and season best of 96.29m, Vetter is the only athlete to touch 90+ among the competitors in his group!
Neeraj Chopra's personal and season best is 88.06m.
5.28 AM: (Men's Javelin Throw) Neeraj Chopra among all the athletes participating in the qualification group A are warming up at the Olympic Stadium. We are minutes away from action on Day 12 at the Tokyo Olympics.
5.20 AM: One of India's strongest medal hopes, Neeraj Chopra will begin his campaign today in the men's javelin throw event. He is placed in the Group A of qualification, which starts in 15 minutes from now.
5:15 AM: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 12 of India's action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After a quiet and disappointing Day 11, India will have a rather action-filled Wednesday where Rani Rampal-led women's team will be in action against Argentina in the semis with the aim to grab their first-ever Olympic medal. Here's all you can expect from the Indian contingent on Wednesday, August 4.