India at Tokyo Olympics Day 12 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw final

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India at Tokyo Olympics Day 12 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra in action in javelin throw qualification

India at Tokyo Olympics Day 12 LIVE Updates

Brilliant from Neeraj. Just one throw and he's done!Standings after first attempt. Neeraj at top!

Image Source : OLYMPICS Neeraj Chopra qualifies with first throw.

5.53 AM: (Men's Javelin Throw) NEERAJ CHOPRA SECURES AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATION WITH A 86.65m THROW!

5.53 AM: (Men's Javelin Throw) Finland's Etelatolo Lassi secures automatic qualification! He throws 84.5m long throw in first attempt.

5.48 AM: (Men's Javelin Throw) Germany's Johannes Vetter throws 82.04m long throw in first attempt. Currently 3rd.

5.45 AM: (Men's Javelin Throw) 9 have thrown in their first attempt so far but none has secured an automatic qualification yet. Three have thrown at more than 80m. Alexandru Novac from Romania leads.

5.38 AM: (Men's Javelin Throw) Neeraj Chopra is placed at 15th position in the qualification round.

5.34 AM: (Men's Javelin Throw) The automatic qualification distance for the medal event is 83.50m.

5.30 AM: (Men's Javelin Throw) Germany's Johannes Vetter, who is also in the same qualification group as Chopra, is among the favorites for the gold medal. With a personal best of 97.26m and season best of 96.29m, Vetter is the only athlete to touch 90+ among the competitors in his group!

Neeraj Chopra's personal and season best is 88.06m.

5.28 AM: (Men's Javelin Throw) Neeraj Chopra among all the athletes participating in the qualification group A are warming up at the Olympic Stadium. We are minutes away from action on Day 12 at the Tokyo Olympics.

5.20 AM: One of India's strongest medal hopes, Neeraj Chopra will begin his campaign today in the men's javelin throw event. He is placed in the Group A of qualification, which starts in 15 minutes from now.

5:15 AM: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 12 of India's action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After a quiet and disappointing Day 11, India will have a rather action-filled Wednesday where Rani Rampal-led women's team will be in action against Argentina in the semis with the aim to grab their first-ever Olympic medal. Here's all you can expect from the Indian contingent on Wednesday, August 4.