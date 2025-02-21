India aims to bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games, letter of intent to be sent: Sources India is on course to bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. With that, the goal is also to bring back all the disciplines that are removed from the 2026 edition, which will be held in Glasgow.

India is poised to bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with a strategic aim to reinstate the sports disciplines that have been dropped from the 2026 edition in Glasgow. The removal of hockey, badminton, wrestling, cricket, and shooting from the upcoming games is a significant blow to India's medal prospects.

Nevertheless, the council is keeping in constant touch with the host city as the goal is to explain to them the importance of these events and help them reinstate them. The source confirmed that an informal proposal has been sent with the view that India’s medal tally doesn’t suffer in the sporting spectacle.

The council is maintaining informal communication with the host city to emphasize the significance of certain events and encourage their reinstatement. A proposal has also been submitted with the aim of minimizing the impact on India's medal count at the sporting event.

“We are interested in hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and a formal interaction has taken place with the Commonwealth Games Federation on this. We have also proposed that all the disciplines that have been removed from the 2026 CWG be held in India,” a source told PTI confirming India’s interest on hosting the event.

“We are merely looking to ensure that our medal tally does not suffer. An informal proposal (to have axed disciplines in India) has been put across, we will see how the host city responds to it,” the source added when asked about the removal of certain disciplines.

Previously, during the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games, the host city Birmingham removed Archery and Shooting competitions. India then sent a formal proposal to consider those events and it was accepted by the governing body. Nevertheless, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea wasn’t executed in the end

Notably, Glasgow announced only 10 discipline events to make it budget-friendly. Apart from the abovementioned sporting events, Table tennis, squash and triathlon were also axed by Glasgow. As things stand, the 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will begin on July 23 and continue till August 2.